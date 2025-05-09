SpringWorks Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) on Friday reported a loss of $83.2 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) on Friday reported a loss of $83.2 million in its first quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.11 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 81 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $49.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWTX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.