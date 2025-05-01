Spirit Aerosystems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Thursday reported a loss of $612.9…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Thursday reported a loss of $612.9 million in its first quarter.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $5.21 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.25 per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period.

