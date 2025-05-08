Sphere Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Thursday reported a loss of $82 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Thursday reported a loss of $82 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.27.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.48 per share.

The company posted revenue of $280.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPHR

