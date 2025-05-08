Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Spectrum: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Spectrum: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2025, 6:43 AM

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $900,000.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $675.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $694.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up