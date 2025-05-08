Spectrum: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $900,000.

The Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $675.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $694.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPB

