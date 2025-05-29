Spartan Stores: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Spartan Stores Inc. (SPTN) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.1…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Spartan Stores Inc. (SPTN) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The grocery store operator and grocery distributor posted revenue of $2.91 billion in the period.

Spartan Stores expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.8 billion to $10 billion.

