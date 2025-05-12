Southwest Gas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $113.9…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $113.9 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWX

