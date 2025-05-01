Southern Co.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.33 billion. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.33 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $7.78 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.01 billion.

