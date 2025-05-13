SoundThinking: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — SoundThinking, Inc. (SSTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The maker of gunfire detection systems posted revenue of $28.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.9 million.

SoundThinking expects full-year revenue in the range of $111 million to $113 million.

