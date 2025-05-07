Sonos: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $70.1…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sonos Inc. (SONO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $70.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share.

The maker of wireless speakers and home sound systems posted revenue of $259.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.9 million.

