Sonim: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) on Monday reported profit of $458,000 in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $16.7 million in the period.

