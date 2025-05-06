SolarEdge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $98.5 million in its first quarter.

The Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1.70 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.20 per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $219.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $265 million to $285 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEDG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEDG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.