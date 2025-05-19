Sohu.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported net income of $182.2 million in its first…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) on Monday reported net income of $182.2 million in its first quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of $6.07 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 55 cents per share.

The operator of a popular Chinese Web portal posted revenue of $135.6 million in the period.

