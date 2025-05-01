Smurfit Westrock: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $384 million. On a per-share…

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $384 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 4, Ireland-based company said it had net income of 73 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $7.66 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.85 billion.

