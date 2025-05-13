Smart Sand: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.2 million…

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents.

The company posted revenue of $65.6 million in the period.

