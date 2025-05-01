SM Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $182.3 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $182.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.76 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $844.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $822 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SM

