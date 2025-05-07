Skyworks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $68.7…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $68.7 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $953.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $951.3 million.

