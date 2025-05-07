SkyWater Technology Inc.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.3 million…

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $61.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, SkyWater Technology Inc. expects its results to range from a loss of 22 cents per share to a loss of 16 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $55 million to $60 million for the fiscal second quarter.

