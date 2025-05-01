Skyward: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $42.1…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $42.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $328.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $311.4 million.

