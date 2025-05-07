Sitio Royalties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $10.3 million. The…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $10.3 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $163.5 million in the period.

