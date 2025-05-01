Sirius XM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $204…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $204 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.

Sirius XM expects full-year revenue of $8.5 billion.

