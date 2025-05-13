Similarweb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in…

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Givatayim, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $67.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Similarweb said it expects revenue in the range of $68.6 million to $69 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $288 million.

