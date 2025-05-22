Silvercorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The mineral miner posted revenue of $75.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.2 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $298.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.