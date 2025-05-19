Sifco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $443,000 in its fiscal…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $443,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 33 cents per share.

The producer of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy market posted revenue of $21.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.4 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $79.6 million.

