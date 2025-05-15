Sifco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 22 cents per share.

The producer of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy market posted revenue of $19 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIF

