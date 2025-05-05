Si-Bone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $6.5…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its first quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $47.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45 million.

Si-Bone expects full-year revenue in the range of $193.5 million to $197.5 million.

