Should You Work During Law School?

In my first semester of law school, I kept up a part-time job teaching an LSAT prep class a couple…

In my first semester of law school, I kept up a part-time job teaching an LSAT prep class a couple of nights a week. I enjoyed teaching others and having a life outside school, at first.

But as the semester wore on and my workload grew, I regretted this decision. The extra money was not worth the stress of missing out on time for homework and campus activities. Law school is a difficult enough balancing act without taking on extra weight.

Law school is not cheap, of course, and working part-time can help offset expenses and reduce debt.

A 2020 Law School Survey of Student Engagement, which included both full-time and part-time programs, found that about a fifth of first-year law students reported having a job. Roughly half of second-year students and three in five third-year students worked. A 2023 study by the same group found that first-generation law students were more likely to work outside school than their peers.

Before taking a job during law school, consider these five questions:

— Is the job worth taking time away from school?

— Is the job worth taking time away from campus activities?

— Are law-related work opportunities available?

— Does the job violate any school rules or requirements?

— Would the job contribute to or relieve stress?

[READ: How to Survive and Thrive First Year of Law School.]

Is the Job Worth Taking Time Away From School?

Full-time law school programs require tremendous focus and energy. To succeed in class, students must stay on top of dense reading assignments.

Unlike college lectures, law school classes are often incomprehensible unless you’ve read the assigned cases. And since most first-year classes use the Socratic method, students must be fully prepared for classroom discussions.

Law students compete against one another for grades, positions in law review, clerkships and jobs. Competing commitments can put you at a disadvantage, especially during the grueling first year of law school.

Working makes more sense for students in part-time law programs, but such students should still be conscientious about how much time and attention their classes require before taking on any demanding commitments.

Is the Job Worth Taking Time Away From Campus Activities?

Law schools provide a wealth of opportunities outside of class. A legal clinic or student journal can provide entry points to future careers while social activities can lead to lifelong connections and friendships.

Campus life is a big benefit of attending law school, and neglecting it can unknowingly close doors. Even if a job does not conflict with schoolwork, consider the opportunity cost of time off campus.

[Read: 7 Things I Wish I Knew When I Applied to Law School]

Are Law-Related Work Opportunities Available?

Working as a research assistant for a law professor or academic center may allow you to earn money while padding your resume and making professional connections, without leaving campus.

Paid part-time work with a legal office might provide law-related experience akin to a clinic or externship.

Explore such career-related job options, including over school breaks or weekends, before taking on part-time work in another field.

Does the Job Violate Any School Rules or Requirements?

While the American Bar Association no longer limits the number of hours that law students can work, some law schools have maintained their own rules covering student employment. Before taking on a job with a significant time commitment, make sure it is compatible with school rules and requirements for financial aid.

[Read: Why Law School Location Matters.]

Would the Job Contribute to or Relieve Stress?

Law school can be stressful and draining, so it doesn’t mix well with high-pressure jobs. However, many law students have enjoyed finding part-time or freelance work with flexible hours, perhaps wholly unrelated to law. Examples include working in the service sector, creative pursuits or pet care.

Overall, the calculus leans against working during law school, but it’s possible to find part-time work compatible with law school.

If, like me, you find work too hard to juggle during the first year of law school, it will be easier down the line. After the first year, law students gain more control over their schedule and more experience managing law coursework. So, if you don’t have an immediate need to work, try to hold off before committing to a job.

More from U.S. News

How Long Is Law School and What Is it Like?

How to Become a Lawyer: A Step-by-Step Guide

College Classes That Best Prepare You for Law School

Should You Work During Law School? originally appeared on usnews.com