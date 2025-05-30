Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Friday reported earnings of $9.3 million in…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Friday reported earnings of $9.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $277.7 million in the period.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings to be $1.60 to $2.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCVL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.