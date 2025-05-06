Shoals Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $282,000…

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $282,000 in its first quarter.

The Portland, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $80.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Shoals Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $110 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $450 million.

