Shell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $4.78 billion. On a per-share…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Shell plc (SHEL) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $4.78 billion.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.84 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $70.15 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.