Seres Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $32.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $3.75. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.24 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

