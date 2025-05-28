SentinelOne: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Wednesday reported a loss of $208.2…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Wednesday reported a loss of $208.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $229 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $228 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $242 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $996 million to $1 billion.

