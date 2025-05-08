Senseonics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.3 million…

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period.

