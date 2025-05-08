Sensata: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $69.9…

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $69.9 million.

The Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $911.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $879.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 86 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $910 million to $940 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.