Semtech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $19.3 million.

The Camarillo, California-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $251.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Semtech expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $251 million to $261 million for the fiscal second quarter.

