Sempra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $917 million. On…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $917 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $3.8 billion in the period.

Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.