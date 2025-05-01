Select Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $56.7 million.

The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The hospital and rehabilitation center operator posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period.

