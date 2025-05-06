Sealed Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $113.5 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $113.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.1 billion to $5.5 billion.

