Seabridge Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) on Tuesday reported profit of $7.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

