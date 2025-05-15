Scynexis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its first quarter.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 17 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $257,000 in the period.

