Scorpio Tankers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $58.2 million. On a…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $58.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $214 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $204.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STNG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.