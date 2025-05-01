Schneider National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $26.1 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to $1 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.