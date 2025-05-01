Savers Value: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The retailer of second-hand merchandise posted revenue of $370.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.9 million.

Savers Value expects full-year earnings in the range of 37 cents to 46 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion.

