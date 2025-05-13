Live Radio
Satellos Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Satellos Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 13, 2025, 7:27 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSCLF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSCLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSCLF

