Sarepta Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $447.5 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $4.60 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.42 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $744.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.2 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion.

