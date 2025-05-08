Sapiens: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $17.9…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $17.9 million.

The Holon, Israel-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The provider of software and services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $136.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPNS

