Sangamo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) on Monday reported a loss of $30.6 million in its first quarter.

The Richmond, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.2 million.

