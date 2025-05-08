Sana: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.4 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

