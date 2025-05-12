Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $39.2 million.

The Denton, Texas-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $883.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $901.1 million.

