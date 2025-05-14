Salem Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.1 million…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The multimedia company posted revenue of $51.7 million in the period.

