Safehold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $29.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $97.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAFE

